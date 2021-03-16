3 reasons you’ll want to clean your air vents right now

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

We’ve all been spending a lot of time indoors, and with the pandemic, air quality is more important than ever.

We spoke to Chris Pelino, the president of Pure Ducts Air Duct Cleaning, to get his expert advice on why cleaning your vents regularly is so important.

1. It can help with your allergies.

Do you know what gets stuck in your vents? Pet hair, dust, debris, and dander -- many of which contribute to people’s allergies. The average family of four produces 40 pounds of dust a year. Cleaning your air ducts will improve the air quality of your home.

2. No more odors that stick around.

Does your house have a permanent odor, that no matter how much you clean, it still lingers? Maybe it’s a pet odor, the smell of cooking oil, or possibly cigarette smoke. All of these odors can be drastically reduced by cleaning your vents.

3. It can save you money.

A dirty duct can cause your HVAC system to work extra hard to pump cool air throughout the home. Cleaning the ducts can improve the efficiency of your HVAC system. It also will reduce the need for maintenance and repairs, extending the life of your system.

