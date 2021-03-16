Now is the perfect time to start thinking about summer plans for your kids

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Spring officially starts this weekend, which means summer isn’t far off.

Now is the time to start thinking about summer plans for the kids in your life. YMCA of Metropolitan Detroit has options for kids that can help make their summer magical.

YMCA Executive Director of Camping Services Ryan Mertz and Abigail Sacco, the executive director of afterschool and day camp, chatted with “Live in the D” host Tati Amare about what kids can look forward to this summer.

Sacco said the YMCA offers both day camps and overnight camps, at 11 different locations with offerings for age ranges from 3-17.

She also said that if you sign up for day camp now, they’ll waive the $25 registration fee, as well as saving $20 per week.

Summer camp is more important now than ever, and the YMCA staff hopes getting back outside will give kids the chance to engage with their peers again. Summer camp programs will get back outside and give them the chance to go swimming, do archery and keep constantly engaged.

Mertz said there’s also plenty to look forward to at overnight camp, including “time on the lake, forests, blue skies, long days, sunsets, stargazing and campfires.”

Camp is also an opportunity for kids to develop close friendships, explore the outdoors and build confidence, all under safety and supervision of great camp counselors.

