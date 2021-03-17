Find your luck with an Irish memento

It’s St. Patrick’s Day and while many may be celebrating by raising a pint or digging into an Irish meal there are other ways to find your luck today.

Jason Carr chatted with Stuart Marley, co-owner of Real Irish Gifts & Travel in Ann Arbor, about another way to enjoy the holiday.

Marley suggested celebrating with a memento from Ireland or a trip to the Emerald Isle.

From Guinness t-shirts and handwoven sweaters to decorative scarfs, you can find something imported straight from Ireland at Real Irish to really kick-off your celebration. Real Irish also offers tours. The husband and wife team are from Wales and have enjoyed numerous vacations and adventures around Ireland. They have opened their trips up to others to create a tour of Ireland. Their next trip will take place in May of 2022, but you can start your signup process today at the store.