Local chefs will battle to help families in need

Pure eyes, smiling faces, and little hands - most people would do anything to help a child. The Ronald McDonald House Of Southeastern Michigan serves as a support system for families with children in local hospitals.

Host Tati Amare spoke with Jennifer Litomisky, Executive Director of Ronald Mcdonald House Of Southeastern Michigan about an upcoming cooking fundraiser that will support families in need.

Litomisky explained that the Ronald McDonald House is a “home away from home”.

Their upcoming fundraiser puts two chefs head-to-head with some mystery ingredients to create a tasty masterpiece. The cook-off for kids in need will support families who rely on the local Ronald McDonald House. This will be a virtual event that is open to the public.

