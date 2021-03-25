New exhibit at The Henry Ford puts you in the driver’s seat

There is new exhibit racing into the Henry Ford. It is called “Driven to Win.” The exhibit is the first of its kind, and highlights the history of racing in America, from its earliest days until now. Best of all, the exhibit puts you in the driver’s seat with race simulators that give you that real race car feel. “Live In The D” host Tati Amare spoke to Matt Anderson, Curator of Transportation at the Henry Ford, about why you should race on over to The Henry Ford to check it out.

Get a sneak peak in the video above.