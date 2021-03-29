Detroit Tigers Top Moments Bracket: Vote in Round 1, win prizes

Okay, so the Detroit Tigers might not be very good right now. In fact, the last few seasons have been so rough that it seems like it’s been forever since we had competitive baseball in Detroit.

But really, you don’t have to go that far back to remember some of the best times in franchise history. The team won four straight AL Central titles from 2011-2014, and the World Series runs in 2006 and 2012 were nothing short of magical.

From Miguel Cabrera to Justin Verlander to J.D. Martinez, many special players have donned the Old English D this millennium, and they’ve provided some unforgettable moments.

The Tigers open the 2021 season April 1 at Comerica Park, so we decided to look back at some of the greatest moments since the team first moved to the park in 2000.

Ad

For the first few years, the Tigers were very bad. Then, the 2006 team was one of the most lovable in memory, and kicked off a decade of great baseball. Now, the team is trying to find its way back to that level.

Below, you’ll find 32 of the top moments since 2000. Obviously, the list is dominated by 2006-2014, but some others are also mixed in. Vote for your favorite in each matchup, and the moments with the most votes will advance to the round of 16. There will be five rounds, in total.

The No. 1 seeds are Magglio Ordonez’s home run to send the Tigers to the World Series in 2006 and the moment the Tigers clinched the postseason for the first time in 19 years!

Verlander’s no-hitters, Martinez’s home run coming off the injured list and iconic regular-season games vs. Jered Weaver, Chris Sale and Chris Perez are among the other top options.

You can relive these moments through video highlights -- just click on the matchup in the list of links below the bracket. They will take you to a page with videos from MLB’s new archive system.

Ad

Prizes: Just by voting, you’ll be entered to win a $100 gift card to Jax Car Wash (four in each round) and one grand prize of $500! Thanks to our sponsor, FanDuel Sportsbook -- Make your first bet risk free up to $1,000.

Vote in Round 1 of the Detroit Tigers Moments Bracket below

Bracket pictures courtesy of Getty Images.

Video replays