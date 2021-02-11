Opening Day: Detroit Tigers will open season April 1 vs. Indians at Comerica Park

Manager A.J. Hinch at his Detroit Tigers introductory press conference on Oct. 30, 2020.

DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers will open the 2021 season with a home game against the Cleveland Indians on April 1, MLB announced.

After a season that was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic and cut short by bickering between owners and the MLB Player’s Association, the current plan is for 2021 to begin on time.

Pitchers and catchers for many teams, including the Tigers, are scheduled to report to spring training in the middle of next week.

READ: 5 possible Detroit Tigers starting lineups that include 3 new free agent signings

Detroit is coming off another losing season, though the team was much more competitive for the first two-thirds of the year before eventually falling to the third-worst record in the league.

Ad

This offseason, A.J. Hinch was hired to replace Ron Gardenhire as manager, and the team has made a handful of free agent signings.

Most notably, outfielder Robbie Grossman and catcher Wilson Ramos were added to the roster. The Tigers also resigned second baseman Jonathan Schoop.

On Wednesday, the team added some depth by agreeing to minor league deals with Renato Nunez and Greg Garcia.