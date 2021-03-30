photo
Make colorful dyed eggs naturally with items from your kitchen

Try It Out Tuesday tests using kitchen items to dye eggs for Easter

Kila Peeples
, Multimedia Journalist, Live in the D, Detroit

When you were a kid, did you get excited when parents bought you an egg coloring kit, and you pulled out the colorful tablets to make beautifully dyed eggs? There might be a way to color your eggs with items found in your kitchen. Kila Peeples tried to dye eggs using Turmeric powder, red onion skins, and beet juice. The process is similar to how you use the coloring kits, but does it create colorful dyed eggs as well as the kits do?

Watch the video above to see if dyeing eggs with food items worked.

About the Author: