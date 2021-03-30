Think you’re ready for an Easter bunny of your own?

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Easter is coming up, which means it’s time to remind everyone that a bunny, duck or chick may make for a cute gift on Easter morning, but buying live animals can be a huge, years-long commitment.

It’s important to do your research before buying any pet, but if you’re serious about bringing home a “springtime” animal, here are a couple of tips from Michigan Humane’s Anna Chrisman:

Make sure to research your pet first. A rabbit can live for more than a decade, and if you’re not ready to give your love and attention to one for that long, maybe it isn’t the pet for you. You’ll also need to provide them with special housing and diets, and even rabbit-proof your house.

Rabbits, chicks and ducks also all require specialized medical care. So you’ll need to do some research and make sure there is a vet nearby who can take care of your new pet.

You’ll also want to check with your cities and townships, and even your HOA, to see if pets like chicks and ducks are allowed where you live.

This isn’t to say you shouldn’t adopt pets in need, and if you’re serious about making a commitment to a rabbit, Chrisman has the pet for you.

On Tuesday, she was joined by Barley, our pet of the week.

Barley is a 2-year-old rabbit who loves to cuddle, but prefers not to be picked up. He’s looking for a house that has some experience with rabbits, and that has older kids or adults only.

As our pet of the week, Barley’s adoption fees will be covered by the Mike Morse Law Firm.