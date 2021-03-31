photo
Taste the way Australia does coffee at this Detroit coffee shop

Coffee Down Under is Detroit’s newest coffee shop that celebrates Australia’s coffee culture

Kila Peeples
, Multimedia Journalist, Live in the D, Detroit

You may have enjoyed a French Roast or Italian-style coffee, but did you know that Australia has a booming coffee culture? If you can’t take a trip to the land down under, you can head to Detroit’s Financial district to Coffee Down Under. It is a grab-and-go coffee shop that serves Melbourne-inspired java and is literally downstairs. The shop was inspired by owner, Tarun Kajeepta’s, time he spent living in Australia in 2014. Impressed with how special the coffee culture was there and the need for a coffee shop in the area, Kajeepta and his partners opened Coffee Down Under in late 2020.

Watch the video above to learn what kinds of coffee you can experience at Coffee Down Under.

