Pamper your pooch at this downtown Detroit pet store

April showers bring May flowers, but also mud and dirt for your pet to play in. That means that they are going to need a good scrub. A pet supply shop in downtown Detroit has opened a new pet salon that will help you get your pooch clean as a whistle. City Bark, which is located in the Albert building in Capital Park, is a place where people can stop by and get food, treats, and Detroit-based accessories for their pets for over four years. Now, pet owners can take their dogs to the brand new scrub room, where you can use a variety of soaps, towels, ear cleaner, and a blow dryer.

Watch the video above to learn more about City Bark and its new pet salon.