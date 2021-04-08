This art gallery is helping you create

Art is a great way to express yourself and sometimes what you create can be truly amazing. At one gallery in Northville, you can do more than look at art, you can make some too.

‘Live in the D’ host Tati Amare chatted with Erin Maten from Northville Art House about how you can bring out your imagination through art.

Northville Art House showcases art from amateurs to the pros. Currently, they are displaying art right from the community. Northville High School International baccalaureate students have some of their creations hanging in the gallery during the month of April. Erin said the gallery will be in full bloom for their new exhibit in May with a fresh look at flowers in art.

Northville Art House also offers classes and camps for those young and young at heart. Since the pandemic, many of those classes have gone virtual but there are still some in-person classes held with limited space. the Art House also offers fun events that give you a chance to experience painting, acting, poetry, and chalk work. They even have an event for dogs that pushes pet owners to get creative with their furry, best friend.

Ad

Watch the video to learn more.