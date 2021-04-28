This local ice cream shop offers something different

The weather is heating up, and it’s almost time for ice cream season. Janice Sigler, owner of Blank Slate Creamery, stopped by the show to share all of their unique flavors to get you thinking about the summer.

Blank Slate Creamery makes their all natural ice cream from scratch. They’ve got plenty of traditional flavors, like brown butter cookie dough, and chocolate fudge brownie, with homemade brownies and fudge. Even with all the classics, Blank Slate is better known for their original flavor combinations.

“We know people like to try something new,” Sigler said.

And you can try out something new with their “minted Matcha” flavor. An all natural vibrant green, it’s made by mixing Matcha tea with spearmint. They also have a lavender lemon honey flavor, which mixes lavender ice cream with local honey.

Blank Slate also has plenty of non-dairy options that go beyond the usual sherbet. Sigler showed off the non-dairy cookie’s & cream, and sunbutter chip, which is made from sunflower seeds. She said the process of designing non-dairy flavors is a scientific process because they have to find a replacement for the fats in dairy milk.

Sigler says they take inspiration from local coffee and tea shops, along with partnerships with local breweries. Customers can even get on the flavor brainstorming, with indoor chalkboards for collecting flavor suggestions.

All of their flavors are served with fresh made waffle cones, so you don’t need to pay extra because it’s the only cone they have.

Before the pandemic, Sigler says they would do ice cream flights to allow customers to try out multiple flavors. Now, you can bring a flight home by ordering a 6 pack of mix-and-match half pints.