Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with this restaurant that has been in Mexicantown for over 50 years!

Southwest Detroit – Whether you crave their enchiladas or their signature Mexican sandwich, Armando’s has been dishing up people’s favorites since 1967.

Armando Galan was the original owner, and he started off with a small taqueria on Vernor in Southwest Detroit. Over the years the restaurant grew in popularity, taking over the next storefront, and then the next one until Armando’s took over the whole building.

Eventually, in the late 80s, he wanted to open up other restaurants outside of Detroit, that’s where Cecilia Benedict and her family come in.

Cecelia’s mother, Serafina Hernandez, worked with Armando for several years. She started off cleaning the restaurant, with little Cecilia sleeping in the booths as she did so, and worked her way to being a chef alongside Armando. In the late 80s, he offered to sell his original location to Hernandez, and she bought it, while he went on to open other restaurants.

While it had new owners, they knew to keep what made Armando’s special.

“I don’t want to change everything, I just want to make it more efficient, " explains Cecilia Benedict, the current Owner, and General Manager.

You can still spot the beautiful black velvet paintings which depict Aztec warriors, and the wall full of Tigers memorabilia from when they won the World Series and celebrated at the restaurant.

They kept a lot of the dishes the same as well.