Celebrating Mexican culture in Detroit

Today is Cinco de Mayo, a day that commemorates the Mexican army’s victory over the French at the Battle of Puebla. It has become a day many people use to highlight our country’s Mexican heritage. Here in Detroit, we have multiple ways to do this, including visiting Mexicantown in Southwest Detroit. There you will find multiple stores and restaurants that celebrate Mexican heritage every day. Two of those stores are owned by Elizabeth Rodriguez’s family. They own Rodriguez Vaquerita and Quince Primaveras.

Rodriguez Vaquerita is a western apparel store for the whole family that sells both formal and casual western or vaquero style clothes.

Quince Primaveras is a dress shop that specializes in clothing for quinceañeras, a special celebration of young girls’ 15th birthday in Hispanic cultures.

Elizabeth joined Tati Amare live from her family’s store Rodriguez Vaquerita, to talk about what they offer.