Give mom the gift of laughter this Mother’s Day with a comedy show

Throughout the week, Live In The D has been celebrating moms, and giving great ideas on what to give her on Sunday. Here’s something that is out of the traditional box, the gift of laughter. Take her to a comedy show with a woman who not only knows all about being funny, but she’s also a mom. Cocoa Brown will be at Bert’s Warehouse Theater this weekend, and she joined Tati Amare to talk about all of the hilarious shows has been in, and the her upcoming shows.

Brown says she is ready to get back to doing live shows. She had been hosting shows virtually and said it was something that she worked hard to get used to. While she was hosting comedy shows, Brown was also busy working on multiple TV and cable shows. Now she is heading back to the stage in front of a live audience. She said to brace yourselves, because she is ready to give it her all during her shows.

Watch the video above to hear more about Cocoa Brown and her shows this weekend at Bert’s Warehouse Theater.