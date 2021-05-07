The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Cheers to all the moms out there who have been cooking for their families more than ever this year.

Mother’s Day is Sunday, and “Live In the D” has some special ways to say “thank you.”

You could also win a $500 Visa gift card in our Mother’s Day contest.

Host Jason Carr spoke with Matt Jenkins, the executive chef and owner of Celebrity Catering, about how to give your mom a rest from being a top chef on her special day.

Food is great for the stomach, but also a quick way to the heart, Jenkins said.

Your mom probably spent a lot of time cooking -- and now you can repay her with a lovely meal.

You could head to the grocery store and pick up whatever they have left for the weekend, or you could place a to-go order from a restaurant or catering company.

Celebrity Catering is offering a steak, a parmesan-crusted chicken, mac and cheese, and more for you to pick up. They also offer chairs, tables, and pastries for your mom’s special day.

