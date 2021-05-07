Reel talk gets ready for a season of Summer Blockbusters

Summer is nearly here, and for movie lovers, that means an all new batch of summer blockbusters.

First up on this week’s Reel Talk, movie reviewer Greg Russell took a new look at Oxygen, a new film coming out next Wednesday. The story follows a woman who wakes up in a cryogenic pod, and who has to learn more about who and where she is before she runs out of oxygen.

Russell got the chance to speak with the film’s star Melanie Laurent, and Director Alexandre Aja about what it took to make the movie.

Laurent spoke about how COVID changed the way she looked at the film. She said that Oxygen would have been a fascinating sci-fi story before COVID, but that making it after was “way more moving.” In the film her character struggles with metaphysical questions surrounding isolation and survival, questions that almost everyone in the world have had to struggle with for the last year.

Aja said when he makes a film, he likes to put himself into the position of the character, and to ask the question “what’s the worst thing that can happen to me?”

Next up Russell gave his thoughts on some of the biggest blockbusters coming to screens this summer.

A Quiet Place Part II

The sequel to the soon to be horror classic, A Quiet Place, Russell says he’s excited to see what direction they’ll take the series next.

F9

Yet another installment in the Fast and Furious franchise, F9 is one of those movies where you go to sit back, relax, and watch some crazy driving stunts.

Black Widow

After years of fans demanding it, Black Widow is finally getting her own standalone movie. Russell says he looks forward to seeing Scarlett Johansson in a great acting role.

Respect

Jennifer Hudson will step into the role of Aretha Franklin after several delays to the film’s production. Additionally, this film has gotten endorsement from Aretha’s family.

The Beatles: Get Back

Russell says he’s really looking forward to this one. Peter Jackson leads the documentary with exclusive video and interviews.

For Russell’s full reviews watch the video above