The virtual concert you have to take straight, no chaser

For Music Monday, Live in the D brought back a fun musical group called “Straight No Chaser.” The group has two certified gold albums and has sold more than a million concert tickets worldwide and one member is from the D! And get this: They use their voices in place of instruments!

Last Fall they released their latest album “Social Christmasing” and performed a series of live virtual concerts. Now, they have a new virtual concert called “Virtual Insanity.” You can see the livestream concert from May 14th - May 16th.

Watch the video to get a taste of the upcoming show with Straight No Chaser’s performance of “Lean on Me.”