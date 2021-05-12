Is screen time sabotaging your weight loss goals?

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

If you are struggling to lose weight or noticed you’ve gained weight, it may have to do with screen time.

We’ve all been spending a lot more time in front of screens -- our laptops, phones and others -- and the blue light those devices emit could be the culprit for the weight.

“Live in the D” hosts spoke to the experts at Ideal You to learn more about it.

According to Dr. Geri Williams, with Ideal You, blue light it is a portion of sunlight and full-spectrum light. It’s not bad in and of itself, but it is the amount of exposure that is the true problem. Spending 10 to 15 hours in front of our devices exposed us to a large amount of blue light, which we were really only designed to be in front of for a couple of hours a day. Williams said this is having a big impact on our health.

Blue light has an effect on our cortisol levels, also known as the stress hormone, which in turn messes with our insulin levels. When insulin levels are higher, it makes us crave sugars and starches -- not the ideal food keep off the pounds.

Williams went on to say that, if we give in to those cravings when we normally shouldn’t, like at night, those extra calories will get stored as fat.

For men and women who have tried Ideal You, they have seen a dramatic weight loss in a short time, all while eating regular food.

Turning down your exposure to blue light is just one of the company’s many techniques for weight loss. They also promote eating whole foods so your body can get the nutrients it needs, without added calories.

Williams claims you can lose up to 40 pounds in as little as six weeks with the program.

For more information, and to find out what perks the program is currently offering, watch the full interview above.

To schedule your appointment, visit their website, or call 844-278-4443.