Celebrate Asian American heritage at the DIA

There is no denying the influence Asian cultures have had on the art world. You can see it in dance, music, film and more. That influence is on full display at the Detroit Institute of Art. For the month of May, they are showcasing the Asian American community in honor of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month.

Host Tati Amare chatted with Emily Browyer, the family program coordinator at the DIA, and Sharon Down, commissioner of Michigan’s Asia Pacific Affairs Commission about the cultural programming.

The DIA is celebrating Asian Pacific American Heritage Month online. They will guide you through the different aspects of various Asian cultures and how it has influenced American culture.

You can visit the DIA’s YouTube or Facebook page to view the live videos and learn more!