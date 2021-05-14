Here’s how you can get in on the fun of the Preakness Stakes this weekend

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

The second showdown in the triple crown of thoroughbred racing is this weekend.

We are talking about the Preakness Stakes, which is happening Saturday.

There’s always excitement surrounding the event, and this year, you can get even more involved.

“Live in the D” host Jason Carr chatted with Andrew Brown from Twinspires about getting in on all the betting for the Preakness Stakes.

Brown explained that Preakness Stakes is the second crown jewel of horse races, and it’s an opportunity for you to choose who you think will win.

Brown said that, if you’re struggling to find the best horse to bet on, you can go for whichever is No. 6. In the past number, six has won the most races.

Brown also talked about D. Wayne Lucas, an 85 years-old trainer who plans to compete in the Preakness Stakes this weekend. He has won six Preakness Stakes and is hoping for a seventh win this weekend.

Disclaimer: In order to place bets with TwinSpires, online betting must be legal in your state. In Michigan, online betting is legal, but you must be age 21 or older, and physically present in the state when you place your bet. Please bet responsibly.