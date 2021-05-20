Give your furniture a facelift in under 30 minutes

Re-decorating your home can be expensive, but giving your home a new creative look is easier than you think. You may have an old chair that you are tired of looking at, or a dresser that is not as appeasing to your eye anymore so now it’s time to give it a makeover! Local 4 Style Editor Jon Jordan showed Tati Amare how you can give your furniture a facelift buy painting one of his old chairs, and he did it in just 25 minutes. He said by grabbing a couple of brushes and some acrylic matte paint, he changed the tone of the chair, giving it new life.

Watch the video above to learn how you can change the look of your furniture with just a flick of the wrist.