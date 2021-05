Calling all single parents! We want to hear from you.

As part of Live in the D’s ongoing Dating in the D series, we are looking for your experiences, opinions, success stories and even bad date stories, specifically for the single parents in our area.

We’d love to hear about what’s it’s like to date as a single parent right now, and everything that goes along with it. Fill out the form below to share your story.

Dating in the D: Single parent dating survey (don’t see it? click here)