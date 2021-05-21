A night of finales - the Chicago series wrap for the season this Wednesday

This Wednesday is a big night on Local 4 with the series finale of “Chicago Med,” “Chicago Fire,” and “Chicago PD.” Will Stella Kidd leave Firehouse 51 after passing her lieutenant’s exam? Who was it that attacked Burgess and will the police find the person? All questions we are wondering ahead of the season finales.

“Live In The D” host Tati Amare spoke with Miranda Rae Mayo, who plays Stella Kidd on “Chicago Fire,” and Jesse Lee Soffer, who plays Jay Halstead in “Chicago PD.”

Mayo discussed whether her character will actually marry her new fiancé, Kelly Severide.

“I can hope and speculate on romances,” says Mayo. “But it’s ‘Chicago Fire,’ and Derek Haas is a mastermind at really taking the fandom on an adventure.”

Soffer chatted about the Burgess case and how that, along with the topic of police reform, might cause a schism in the department. Will there be a feud? He seems to be hinting at it.

“It should be an intense episode for the fans,” says Soffer.

To see the full interview, watch the video above. You can watch the finales for “Chicago Med,” “Chicago Fire,” and “Chicago PD” on Wednesday starting at 8 PM on Local 4.