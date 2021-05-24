This performer will be rocking out at a mini-concert at a Metro Detroit hotel

Live music is returning to venues all across the D, and that includes one hotel in Metro Detroit where they’ve turned the parking lot into a mini-concert venue. Hotel Royal Oak is hosting live mini-concerts onsite for guests. Sean Miller is a singer from Petoskey, Michigan, and is one of the guests who will be performing at the mini-concert.

Miller said the venue is an intimate setting and a great place to enjoy live music outdoors. Miller gave a preview of his mini-concert with a performance of his song “Dime A Dozen”.

Watch the video above to hear the song, and to see what one of the mini-concerts at Hotel Royal Oak looks like.