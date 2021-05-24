Whether it’s playtime or tea time you can have lots of fun at this jungle gym

Parents are always looking for new places to take their kids to blow off some steam while they sit back and relax.

If you’re ready to have a ball, you can try out Kidcadia in Dearborn.

Kidcadia has over 4,500 square feet of playscape area. They also have tall structured playscapes so parents can get in on the fun. If you’re more of a relaxed parent you can head over to their café.

Kidcadia also hosts private events and custom menus.

During this time, Kidcadia offers playtime time slots that can be reserved. You can also walk in, but playtime is not guaranteed.

Watch the video to learn more about the family fun destination.