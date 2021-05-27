Nervous about a trip to the dentist? A ‘drill-less’ method should ease any fears

Faircourt Dental on Live in the D

Having a nice, healthy smile can be great.

A bright smile is all about looking more confident and healthy.

Sometimes, a quick call to the dentist can get you the results you’re looking for, but some pain may be involved.

Dr. Mary Sue Stonisch of Faircourt Dental Smile Studio said this doesn’t have to be the case.

She wants to make her patients feel comfortable, and actually prefers to use a drill-less method to achieve a brighter smile.

Faircourt Dental Smile Studio is also using a high-tech system to help place dental implants.

Stonisch said it’s a GPS-guided system that makes it easy to prepare the bone for a dental implant. This means less pain and a faster procedure time.

