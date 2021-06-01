Rachel Mac’s life after “The Voice”

When you go from being cast in your high school musical, then COVID hits, then you perform on “The Voice”, it’s a whirlwind of a year. That’s exactly what happened to Rachel Mac. She made it to the finals on the hit NBC show with her coach Nick Jonas, but now she is back in her hometown of Romeo, MI.

Host Jason Carr caught up with the small-town singer to find out what her life looks like now.

Since coming back Mac says she is having a great time. She spoke about Romeo being a special place. Upon her return, she was celebrated and welcomed home with a parade through the city. Mac was the first female single chair turn to make it to the finals and she says that it meant a lot. Mac said she felt she was representing females and overcoming that obstacle. The Michigan native also spoke about being coached by and collaborating Jonas on the show saying he was an inspiration to work with.

