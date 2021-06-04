You can get a stake in the Belmont Stakes

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

The third and final leg of the triple crown of thoroughbred racing is this weekend.

The Belmont Stakes are set for Saturday.

And while there will be no Triple Crown winner this year, there’s always excitement surrounding the race.

“Live in the D“ hosts Jason Carr and Tati Amare chatted with Andrew Brown with Twinspires about how to have a hand in the race.

The Belmont Stakes mark the last of the Triple Crown races, and it’s the longest run, as well.

The one to beat this weekend is “Essential Quality.” This was the same favorite for the Kentucky Derby. There’s also a Japanese horse in the race that would become the first Japanese racehorse to win.

The 153rd Belmont Stakes will take place at 3 p.m. (June 5).

To get a stake in the Belmont Stakes, click or tap here.

Disclaimer: In order to place bets with TwinSpires, online betting must be legal in your state. In Michigan, online betting is legal, but you must be age 21 or older, and physically present in the state when you place your bet. Please bet responsibly.