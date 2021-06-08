Trial by fire takes on a whole new meaning here

Fire is typically thought of as something that is destructive, but at this art show in Metro Detroit everything you will see has been touched by flames. The Art of Fire: Clay, Glass, and Metal Show returns to Royal Oak this weekend to showcase amazing work from local and regional artists. Kim DeGiulio spoke with artist Dion Vanboekel and organizer Mark Loeb about the show. Vanboekle shared how he uses fire to create his works of art, including a smoke breathing dragon. Loeb also showcased some of the glass artistry that you can see and purchase at the show.

To see the smoke breathing dragon, and learn more about the Art of Fire, watch the video above.