Want to help empower youth in the community? This organization is handing out awards to exceptional young people

Helping young people stay focused on setting goals to empower their lives can be challenging at times.

One local organization is making that possible by celebrating young adults who are achieving successful goals in Detroit.

Class Agency, a community-based organization, provides program research and education and resources to adult youth and families who have been and are affected by drug misuse and mental health challenges.

The agency is looking to recognize youth who have helped make a difference within their community by handing out youth empowerment awards. But first, that person must be nominated.

Nominees must be between 13 and 24 years old and must currently or recently have been a Detroit resident.

If you have someone to nominate who meets these qualifications, click the link below and simply explain why they deserve to be recognized.

To learn more, click or tap here.

For more information, watch the video above.