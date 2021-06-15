Still wondering what to get dad? Here’s what one jeweler says has been most popular for men

Dad Days of Summer with Ahee on Live in the D

Father’s Day is Sunday, and we are saluting all the dads this week for the Dad Days of Summer contest.

Each day, we are giving away $500, which can make the day even more special for the dad in your life.

When considering the most appropriate gift for what your dad might love, Stefan Ahee, co-owner of Ahee Jewelers in Grosse Pointe Woods, said that men are wearing jewelry now more than ever.

Specifically, he said men really seem to love David Yurman’s sterling silver bracelets and rings, adding that watches are always a winner for Father’s Day.

Ahee said another great gift that is easily customizable for dad is cuff links.

