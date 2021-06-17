Here’s how to celebrate Juneteenth this weekend in the D

Juneteenth is becoming a Federal holiday and there are already a lot of celebrations happening around town.
The Charles H. Wright Museum in Detroit has several events to help you learn all about the day and how its history affected Detroit.
Yolonda Jack, the Program Coordinator for the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History explained this year’s celebration titled “Juneteenth Freedom Jubilee”.
You can learn more about Juneteenth and celebrate freedom at three events for the Juneteenth Freedom Jubilee:
Friday, June 18th
Juneteenth Movie Night
Campus Martius from 7 pm to 9 pm
Movie: “Concrete Cowboy” with Discussion afterward
Saturday: June 19th
Jubilee Stroll
Avenue of Fashion from noon to 6pm
Support black businesses and get great deals for Juneteenth weekend
Anytime:
Juneteenth Treasure Hunt
Clues and answers are available on the Charles H. Wright Museum website
Explore the physical places that surround the history of freedom in the U.S. and learn more about the abolitionist from Detroit
Watch the video to learn more.