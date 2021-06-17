How to have an activity-filled summer -- without the travel and high prices

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

When you think of the YMCA, do you think of their center around town, where the group offers great gyms, swimming pools and day camps for kids?

The YMCA Metropolitan Detroit is reaching beyond the buildings, to help children and families live better lives, according to the organization.

“Live in the D” host Jason Carr chatted with Lynette Simmons, Charles Hansen and Tom Bender to learn more about how these programs are reaching out to people in the Tri-county area.

Simmons said the YMCA aims to provide programs to help residents overcome barriers in access and cost. Some of the programs she mentioned were Y-Nourish, which is a free mobile food and meal distribution program, and a Y-Art program that provides access to numerous art forms in the community.

Bender spoke about the sports-court program, which will bring different sports to try with all the equipment people will need.

The program involves bringing the sports to the kids -- whether that be at the park or at a church.

Hansen talked about partnering with youth organizations and faith-based groups for a fun-filled summer day camp.

For more information, click or tap here.