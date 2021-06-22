Celebrate National Detroit-style Pizza Day and help your community

Take Out Tuesday Buddy's Pizza - Detroit Style Pizza Day on Live in the D

It’s no toss-up when it comes to pizza. Detroit is King. The popularity of Detroit-style pizza has restaurants across the country trying to put their own spin on the crusty pies.

Buddy’s Pizza founded National Detroit-style Pizza Day as a way to celebrate its 75th anniversary of offering thick crust and square slices.

Live in the D host Jason Carr chatted with Wes Pikula, the Chief Brand Officer for Buddy’s Pizza. Pikula says the secret to their pizza is the pans, people, commitment to the products, and employees.

Buddy’s is celebrating their 75th anniversary by donating one dollar from every pizza sold to 3 Michigan non-profit partners fighting hunger and homelessness, including Community Housing Network in Metro Detroit, Haven House in Mid-Michigan and Housing Resources Inc. in Western Michigan.

Watch the video to learn how to learn more about National Detroit-style Pizza Day.