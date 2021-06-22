How to prep your pets for summer storms

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

The storms Sunday night into Monday morning were a noisy reminder that the summer season can bring on an emergency with little warning. You want to have a plan for your family, and that includes your pets.

We spoke with Anna Chrisman from Michigan Humane to get her advice on how to prepare and protect your pets in case of a natural disaster:

1. Have a safe, cool place for them during a power outage. They should not be outdoors.

2. Keep a supply of their medications, or special diet food, in case something happens to the veterinarian office during the storm.

3. Store extra water. They are going to need fresh water, just like you will.

4. Speak with your vet about how to manage their anxiety if storms make them nervous.

Chrisman also introduced us to an adorable cat in need of a home: Marshall.

She is a “more-to-love” type of cat, meaning she is on the chunky side and needs a family that can help her lose weight. The loving 7-year-old feline is great with kids and other pets, so if you are interested in adopting her, speak with Michigan Humane about the best way to introduce her to your family.

Ad

If you want to adopt the Pet Of The Week, Marshall, the Mike Morse Law Firm will pay for all the adoption fees.

For more information about Marshall, or the other pets and pet advice Michigan Humane has to offer watch the video above.