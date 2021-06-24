Partly Cloudy icon
Add a Mexican twist to your summer snacks

Try these Mexican street foods in Ann Arbor

Natalie Henderson
, Digital Associate Producer, Live in the D

Tags: 
All About Michigan
,
Ann Arbor
,
Mexican
,
Mexican-style
,
La Pina Loca
,
Summer
,
Snacks
,
Ice Cream
,
Ices
Icy cold treats are always a go-to during the summer season. One store in Ann Arbor offers delicious summer ice creams, ices, and more, Mexican-style.

La Piña Loca features Mexican street foods and the most popular items are their ice cream desserts. They feature treats like the Piña Loca, which is a pineapple filled with fresh fruit, and the Fresa Forever Sundae which is ice cream, sweet cream, whipped cream, and cherries.

La Piña Loca is located on Platt Rd. off of I-94 in Ann Arbor.

Watch the video to learn more.

