Add a Mexican twist to your summer snacks

La Piña Loca on Live in the D

Icy cold treats are always a go-to during the summer season. One store in Ann Arbor offers delicious summer ice creams, ices, and more, Mexican-style.

La Piña Loca features Mexican street foods and the most popular items are their ice cream desserts. They feature treats like the Piña Loca, which is a pineapple filled with fresh fruit, and the Fresa Forever Sundae which is ice cream, sweet cream, whipped cream, and cherries.

La Piña Loca is located on Platt Rd. off of I-94 in Ann Arbor.

Watch the video to learn more.