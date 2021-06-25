Get ready to go for a ride this weekend at the movies

Reel Talk F9, The Ice Road, Mary J. Blige My Life and Good on Paper on Live in the DLive in

It’s one of the biggest summer movies coming out this year as Vin Diesel and the Fast and Furious crew will return with F9 to battle John Cena character Jakob Toretto, the brother of Dominic Toretto.

On this week’s Reel Talk, movie reviewer Greg Russell started his movie breakdown on F9, the most recent movie in the Fast and Furious franchise, and how the need for speed crew is saving the world against the newest cast member John Cena.

Next was a recent collaboration featuring Liam Neeson and Laurence Fishburne on their Netflix film The Ice Road which is about two truck drivers that are recruited to save miners that are stuck underground. Russell interviewed with both Neeson and Fishburne on this recent project.

Another film that was highlighted was Mary J. Blige’s My Life documentary as it features the artist’s struggle throughout her life and her rise against those struggles.

Finally, Russell talked to the cast of Good on Paper, the film is based on a true story about a guy that seems so perfect on paper, but he isn’t who he seems to be. Russell spoke to cast members Iliza Shlesinger, Ryan Hansen, and Margaret Cho on the film.