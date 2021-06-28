Michigan Songs Bracket: 40,000 votes later, we have a winner!

After more than 40,000 votes in our Michigan Songs Bracket, we have a winner.

The Michigan Songs Bracket, which we launched about two weeks ago, had 32 songs that either mentioned Michigan, a Michigan city or a Michigan thing, like a landmark or place.

The final round came down to “Detroit Rock City,” by KISS, and “Don’t Stop Believin’,” by Journey. And in the end, it wasn’t even close.

And the winner of the Michigan Songs Bracket is .... *Drumroll please*

Journey -- Don’t Stop Believin’, with their iconic mention of “South Detroit,” even though we all know there is no real South Detroit, unless we’re talking about Windsor.

Despite all of this, we all know how fun it is to collectively say “South Detroit” at a Tigers game. Journey was a No. 2 seed in the bracket, so we won’t call it an upset or anything.

This was a fun bracket challenge -- we appreciate all of the interest and participation! We’ll have another coming later this summer.

Ad

Prizes: Just by voting, participants were entered to win a $100 gift card to Jax Car Wash (four in each round) and one grand prize of $500! Thanks to our sponsor, FanDuel Sportsbook -- Make your first bet risk free up to $1,000. Winners will be contacted in the near future.

Michigan Songs Bracket Spotify playlist: