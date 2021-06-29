Enjoy a virtual tasting experience at this popular Ann Arbor restaurant

An Ann Arbor favorite restaurant is continuing their virtual events this summer. Zingerman’s Delicatessen will host a variety of online tasting rooms you can enjoy in the comfort of your home. Tessie Ives-Wilson, event coordinator for Zingerman’s, joined Jason Carr to talk about the different kinds of tastings that will be available, and when the events will occur.

Zingerman’s has been hosting virtual tasting rooms since March 2020 as a way to stay connected to their customers and educate them about what they are eating. The classes are taught by food specialists, or mongers, and attendees purchase pre-packaged kits that are full of tasty foods. Some of the classes include canned fishes, dates, and BBQ sauces.

Watch the video above to find out when the next virtual tasting class will be held at Zingerman’s.