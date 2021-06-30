Here’s how one school is personalizing learning with an emphasis on social and emotional structure

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Kids and teachers have been through a lot over the past year, and parents may be reconsidering what kind of education and environment would be best for their children.

Cassie Williams and Schranda Battle, from Distinctive Schools, joined “Live in the D” host Tati Amare to discuss how their programs are designed to help each child become an engaged and curious student in a nurturing, positive culture.

Williams said there are currently four campuses in the metro Detroit area, each unique and full of love, and that the programs have an emphases on personalized learning and social and emotional structure.

Battle said all students have access to the High Quality Standards Align Curriculum, which is geared toward a student’s ownership that is targeted at their own pace. Each student has a learner profile that identifies how they learn and in what atmospheres they learn best.

Distinctive Schools has locations in Harper Woods, Redford, Plymouth and Flat Rock. They are holding a virtual open house on July 10th.

To learn more about the event and enrollment, click or tap here.