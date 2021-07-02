“No Sudden Move“ stars reminisce on filming in Detroit

Reel Talk: No Sudden Move, The Boss Baby: Family Business and Summer of Soul on Live in the D

It’s always nice to watch a movie and realize the background or setting is based on the city you live in, that’s how Detroiters are going to feel as they watch No Sudden Move starring Brendan Fraser, Julia Fox, Don Cheadle, and 16-year old actor Noah Jupe.

The movie, which is set in Detroit, follows a heist gone terribly wrong. The film was also reminiscent for Brendan Fraser as it was a chance for him to return to his childhood home in Detroit while he was filming.

Movie reviewer Greg Russell, along with speaking with the cast of No Sudden Move, also spoke to Alec Baldwin who returned to his baby in a suit and tie roll giving orders in The Boss Baby 2: Family Business.

Baldwin spoke on how times have changed and how much of an influence his profession has been to his children. He said his son has reenacted the scene from Jaws and his daughter is already practicing her Oscar speech.

Ad

Finally, Russell broke down a concert that was never seen on tape for 50 years, until it was discovered by The Roots drummer and joint frontman Questlove.

Summer of Soul, which was directed by Questlove, featured the performances of artists Stevie Wonder, Mahalia Jackson, The 5th Dimension, David Ruffin, and more during this festival.

5th Dimension’s founding members, Billy Davis Jr., and Marilyn McCoo spoke to Russell on how important this film is, how crazy the story is, and the importance of presenting it today.

Watch the video above for full interview.