Sheila E. is back in the D

Detroit – She’s the Queen of Percussion, a singer, an author, and an actress - she’s the one and only Sheila E.! Tonight she is in Detroit kicking off her new tour, but before her big show she sat down with Host Jason Carr on the Local 4 Plaza.

“I’m so excited,” says Sheila E., in regards to the show happening tonight at 7 pm at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre along the Detroit Riverfront. This will only be the third time she’s played in the last year and a half. She loves performing in Detroit and said that “if you can make it in Detroit, you can make it anywhere.”

Sheila E. and her father will be receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Latin Grammy’s this year. This will be the first time a father and daughter duo will receive such an award, so she said she is very honored by it.

If you want more of Sheila E., between her performances, check out her YouTube Channel, Sheila E. TV. On the show, she showcases different artists you may not have heard of yet, as well as interviews with popular people you want to hear from.

She also has been spending her time helping to foster young talent. This is something she has done since the start of her career, and she is frequently on social media looking for new people to mentor.

To hear the full interview, watch the video above.