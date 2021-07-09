This is the perfect place to catch a bite before a Tiger’s game

Nothing pairs better with a baseball game than an ice-cold beer, and some tasty food. The Detroit Beer company has been serving up this winning combination since 2003. On game nights, people flock to enjoy it.

This long-time brewery recently gave its menu a bit of a revamp, thanks to Executive Chef Rodney Lubinsky

“It’s more of a gastropub feel now,” says Lubinski. “The old menu was more of a grub-pub style and they wanted to shy away from that, and modernize the menu a little bit, make it a little more downtown.”

They added healthier options like their curry roasted cauliflower, as well as plates for people with dietary restrictions. If you are a long-time fan of the food, don’t worry, they kept a lot of the popular favorites including their Louisiana- style Jumbalaya (thought they did tweak the recipe a bit), and their Barvarian pretzel with homemade beer cheese. Whatever you order, it will pair excellently with their beer.

“There are quite a few items on the menu that actually have our beer in it. You get down to the base flavors of the beer and then you use that to start at the base of your food, and build up from there,” explains Lubinski.

They have 7-10 beers on tap, some of which are seasonal beers. Plus they have guest taps for some Michigan-made favorites. You can take home your favorite beer in a 4-pack of 16oz. cans for $14.

The restaurant is located in a historic building on Broadway street, just a few blocks away from Comerica Park. It’s a large space with tall ceilings, two stories, and a patio, though the second floor is currently closed due to a staffing shortage.

For more information watch the video above. If you want to try out the Detroit Beer Company, they are located at 1529 Broadway Street in downtown Detroit.