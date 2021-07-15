Feeling stressed? Doctors say this can help

Blue Cross Shield of Michigan Talks Mental Health on Live in the D

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Everybody has been under a lot of stress lately. The changes we’ve all been going through really built up -- and they can take a toll on your mental health.

Finding relief is more important to your overall health than you may realize.

We spoke to the experts at Blue Cross Blue Shield to learn some ways to help.

Dr. Kristyn Gregory said that stress and poor mental health can actually impact physical health problems, and lead to Type 2 diabetes, heart disease or high blood pressure.

If you already have health problems, the added stress can make them worse, so it is really important to manage your stress, Gregory added.

One way to keep your stress levels down is to exercise. Doing something as simple as taking a daily walk can help with your mental and physical health.

It’s also helpful to talk about things and seek help.

Often times, mental illness has a stigma attached to it, and people try to ignore it or power through, but just like you would see a doctor for a physical health problem, it’s good to see a professional for a mental health problem.

Another great idea is to educate yourself about these mental health issues, so you can better help yourself or a loved one who is struggling.

