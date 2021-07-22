It’s a marble makeover without marble

Instead of calling MTV Cribs, you can call (not literally) Local 4 Style Editor Jon Jordan to bring a natural marble look to your walls or countertops.

You don’t need to spend thousands on a whole new set up, instead pay way less and get durable paint and a paintbrush.

Jordan mentions different types of paint that work and is more durable than others along with the correct sealer to finish the art in your kitchen or any room you decide to try this out on.

It is also important to know that if you try this, do not follow a certain pattern that is repetitive, because natural stone does not have a pattern.

To find out more about this design hack watch the video above.