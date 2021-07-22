No weekend plans? Here are some movies you should check out

Here’s a spoiler, Bruce Willis is a ghost... you know M. Night Shyamalan is all about the twists in his thriller and he has a new one in theaters this weekend. It’s called Old and according to movie reviewer Greg Russell it will have you asking “what’s going on?” The premise is that there are a group of tourists on an island who go to a beach and begin to be age at a rapid rate. Russell sat down with Shyamalan to get the inside scoop. Without giving too much away, Russell says the movie is scary because the situation could really happen. Overall, Russell rated it a 3 out 5 reels saying you’ll either get it or you will be left guessing.

If action is more your style, then check out Snake Eyes the next installment of the G.I. Joe saga. It is based on one of the G.I. Joe stories where Snake Eyes, played by Henry Golding, saves the heir of the Arashikage clan, and they invite him in to learn about their style of ninja arts. Russell has not seen it yet, but warns us that it is only in theaters, so buy your ticket if you want to see it.

Finally, a new movie with Mark Wahlberg called Joe Bell is out, and you should bring your tissues. It’s based on a true story about a gay teen boy who was bullied badly and ended up taking his life. Wahlberg plays the father and the movie follows him as he tries to come to terms with his son’s sexuality and eventual death.

