What’s your favorite Olympic memory?

The Tokyo Summer Olympics are underway and we’re all excited about watching Team USA go for the gold (and other metals). What is your favorite sport to watch? Do you have a favorite Olympic memory? These are some of the questions we asked in What’s the Buzz. Joining Jason Carr this week were friends of the show, Blaine Fowler, host of “The Blaine Fowler Morning Show” on 96.3 WDVD, Mimi Brown, a local author and motivational speaker, and comedian Mike Bonner.

When asked what part of the Olympics our crew enjoys, Brown said she likes the Opening Ceremonies. She said seeing all of the countries come in and the lighting of the torch gives her all of the good feels. Bonner said he enjoys the back stories of the athletes, as well as the track and field events. Fowler said he celebrated the beginning of the Olympics with a special dinner that his wife made.

Watch the video above to hear what else was said about the Summer Olympics!