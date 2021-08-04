Here are the details on the all-new car show that’s rolling into Detroit this week

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

We may not have been able to enjoy the traditional Auto Show this year, but this event could be just as fun -- how about an all-new car show rolling into the Motor City this week, and taking over downtown Detroit?

The Motor City Car Crawl starts this Thursday, Aug. 5, and runs through Sunday, Aug. 8. The event is being put on by the Detroit Auto Dealers Association, the Downtown Detroit Partnership, and Huntington Bank.

“Live in the D” host Jason Carr got the scoop about this event, talking with Rod Alberts, the executive director of the Detroit Auto Dealers Association; and Eric Larson, the CEO of the Downtown Detroit Partnership.

The Motor City Car Crawl will showcase new vehicles throughout the six downtown parks, including Beacon Park, Campus Martius, Capitol Park Cadillac Square, Grand Circus Park, and Spirit Plaza.

Each park will be themed with different types of cars. For example, Beacon Park will host several new electric vehicles while Grand Circus Park will be home to off-road vehicles. Besides cool cars, there will be more than 30 food trucks, plus a family friendly entertainment woven into the mix.

On Friday, expect to see a live orchestral performance by the Michigan Philharmonic, followed by a showing of “Cars 2″ at Campus Martius.

Saturday is when the Charity Gala will take place, featuring Grammy Award-winner Sheryl Crow.

Money raised during the gala will go toward nine Detroit children’s charities, including the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan, Boys Hope Girls Hope Detroit, Children’s Center, The Children’s Foundation, Detroit PAL, Judson Center, March of Dimes Metro Detroit, University of Michigan C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital and Detroit Auto Dealers Association Charitable Foundation Fund, a fund of the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan. Tickets cost $250 each and can be purchased here.

Besides the Charity Gala, all other events are free to attend. For the full schedule, click or tap here.

“There will be a little bit of something for everybody,” Larson said.

For more information on the event, click or tap here.